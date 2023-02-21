(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota House is advancing a bill that would crack down on catalytic converter thefts. The bill passed yesterday (Monday) and would require detached catalytic converters to carry the vehicle identification number of the car where they originated. Police would be able to seize detached converters that don't have those markings. Precious metals in the part that are worth more than gold are fueling the increase in thefts.
CANCEL and DELAY
Bill advances that would crack down on catalytic converter thefts in Minnesota
- Mark Anthony
-
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Blizzard Warning in effect for the area starting Tuesday evening into Wednesday
- Iverson Insurance Cancellations and Delays
- Some law enforcement agencies warning Minnesotans about thin ice
- Statewide alert issued for murder suspect, considered dangerous
- One person is injured in crash on icy roads in Otter Tail County
- MnDOT closes parts of I-94 and Highway 210 due to blowing snow
- “Ask a Trooper” by Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
- Ex-utility leader charged in Madigan corruption case doesn't want mention of $200 million agreement at trial
- Obituary- Marvin “Marv” Martinson, 85
- Winter storm possible for next week across the area