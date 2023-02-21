Legislators working to crack down on catalytic converter thefts

(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota House is advancing a bill that would crack down on catalytic converter thefts.  The bill passed yesterday (Monday) and would require detached catalytic converters to carry the vehicle identification number of the car where they originated.  Police would be able to seize detached converters that don't have those markings.  Precious metals in the part that are worth more than gold are fueling the increase in thefts.

