(Undated)--Officials remind you to watch for young bikers and pedestrians to and from school today (Wednesday) as Minnesota students are participating in Bike and Walk to School Day. MnDOT Spokesman, Joseph Palmersheim says this day is a fun and healthy way to show the benefits of biking and walking to school and "it’s also a chance for them to learn how to walk and bike in a safe way-along with their peers or in group settings which are generally safer ways to learn how to cross a street or to navigate the bike/pedestrian infrastructure in the town they are in.”
Keep an extra eye for the kids walking and biking today throughout the area.