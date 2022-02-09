(Roseville, Minn.)--There is reportedly a big winner in the area with the Gopher 5 Lottery.
Lottery officials in Roseville say that Casey's General store in Alexandria sold a winning ticket worth $170,000 for the Feb. 4 drawing.
The Minnesota Lottery says that a Gopher 5 ticket was purchased at Casey's General store at 3373 S. Broadway worth $170,000. The winner has not been announced at this time.
The jackpot numbers drawn were: 4-12-27-29-41.
By the way, Casey's will receive a $1,700 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.