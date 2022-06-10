(Alexandria, MN)--A big crowd was on hand last night (Thursday) for the lighting of the marquee at the Andria Theatre in downtown Alexandria. Organizers even did a countdown to the big moment, and then the marquee was lit-up at around 9:20 p.m. to a thunderous cheer from those on hand.
There were also tours of the Andria Theatre along with popcorn, root beer floats, and music that had people of all ages dancing and enjoying a fun night of celebration and festivities.
The new electronic marquee is estimated to have cost about $330,000.