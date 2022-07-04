(Alexandria, MN)--Scott Anderson, of the Anderson Bash, says that there were approximately 5,000 people on hand for the country concert on Friday, July 1st in Alexandria.
Anderson says that attendance was up from last year's event where around 3,800 people attended the concert.
The event helped to raise awareness, and funds, for grain bin equipment and training to rescue those who have fallen into grain bins here in Minnesota. Zach Johnson, the Millennial Farmer, helped to organize things through his social media platforms.
The concert this year featured Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry and Confederate Railroad.