(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Fair kicked-off yesterday, (Wednesday) and this is day two of the event which will run through Saturday.
The fair will feature great bands. Last night it was the Fabulous Armadillos on stage. The band had the crowd up dancing and singing along all night long.
Tonight it's Blonde and the Bohunk. Coming up Friday and Saturday it will be Generation Rock, The Red Letter Band, and the Shane Martin Band. Also, come on out for the demo derby, a circus, lawn mower derby, and so much more!
Tickets are $8 in advance or $8.50 at the gate with those ten and under getting in for free. For more info on the Douglas County Fair go to dcmnfair.com