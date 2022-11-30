(Undated)--The National Weather Service in Chanhassen say that near or below normal temperatures will continue through the first week of December.
Officials say that light snow is likely Friday night with some accumulation possible. Strong winds late Friday night may result in areas of blowing snow which should likely reduce visibility at times.
Highs should reach the lower 40s in the Twin Cities and across parts of southern Minnesota on Friday. Across west central and central Minnesota on Friday, highs should reach the low to mid 30s on Friday followed by a colder airmass.
For the latest on the roads call 511.