(Alexandria, MN)--A local company is trying to bring some beauty to the area. The Massman Companies have a beautiful sunflower field in full bloom on Nevada Street in Alexandria. Officials have opened the field to the public to wander through and take photos of the beautiful sunflowers.
According to the company, "the flowers are just starting peak bloom so the next weeks would be optimal timing to enjoy the sunflower field."
The company has also supplied a map to help you locate where the sunflowers can be found.