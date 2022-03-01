(Ripley Township, MN)--Authorities are reminding people to be safe on the ice on lakes and rivers across the state as a woman had to be rescued after going through the ice on the Mississippi River in Ripley Township.
According to the report, Catherine Stoch, 58, of Fort Ripley, was snowshoeing on the Mississippi River when she fell through the ice up to her knees. She was able to get back up on the ice and make it to an island where she called 9-1-1.
Local first responders along with the MN DNR were able to rescue Stoch and get her back to shore. She was treated by medical personnel and is expected to recover fully from the incident.
Officials say ice conditions vary around the state as it hit 54 degrees in Jackson and Pipestone yesterday in southwestern Minnesota. It hit 37 in Alexandria yesterday, but parts of west central Minnesota were in the lower 40s on Monday.