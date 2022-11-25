(Undated)--If you have a bunch of leftovers from your Thanksgiving Day dinner, experts have a few simple tips to help you avoid food poisoning this Thanksgiving Weekend. Kirk Hughes says that you "always want to make sure that we go ahead and cook your turkey to about 165-degrees and we want to make sure we don't cross-contaminate by putting the raw poultry that we're preparing on another place where we're preparing other types of food--even with leftovers. Hughes is with Minnesota Poison Control.
Be careful with those Thanksgiving leftovers to avoid food poisoning
- Mark Anthony
Mark Anthony
