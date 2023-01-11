(Stearns County, MN)--A man from Barrett has been injured following a crash in central Minnesota. According to the report, the two vehicle crash took place Tuesday morning on eastbound I-94 between Highway 24 and County Road 8, about two miles east of Clearwater in Stearns County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi truck, driven by Abdi Aden, 36, of St. Cloud, was heading westbound on I-94 when the semi went through the median cables and collided with another semi heading east.
The driver of the eastbound semi, Darin Olson, 53, from Barrett, was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Aden was reportedly not injured in the crash.