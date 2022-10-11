(Alexandria, MN)--On Monday evening, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from Frank Klimek reporting a barn fire at his farm at 2908 E Lake Victoria Rd SE, Alexandria. When deputies arrived on the scene, they learned a dairy barn was on fire with cows still inside. Once fire crews arrived, they were able to evacuate most of the cows before the roof collapsed. Officials say that the structures on the farm site sustained substantial damage.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Responding agencies were Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Alexandria Fire Department, Osakis Fire Department, Forada Fire Department and North Memorial Ambulance.