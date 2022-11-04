(Brainerd, MN)--A central Minnesota dad’s bail has been set at $2 million after prosecutors accuse him of “executing” his daughter’s boyfriend. He then allegedly buried him in a makeshift grave.
According to the criminal complaint, Michael Lee Laflex, 45, of Brainerd, has been charged with second-degree intentional murder in the death of 23-year-old Bryce Brogle. His body was found Sunday on public land. He had been reported missing two days prior by Laflex’s daughter.
The couple’s landlord reportedly called authorities, saying Laflex had contacted him recently, asking if Brogle “had hurt his daughter. The landlord replied that he’d seen the daughter with two black eyes. Laflex then allegedly said “he was going to kill Brogle."
Laflex is no stranger to the law. In 2017, he was reportedly arrested and charged with two counts of criminal sex conduct after he was accused of having intercourse with a person identified as “a vulnerable adult.”
His jury trial was reportedly canceled in 2018, with a judge dismissing one charge and issuing a stay of adjudication on the other.