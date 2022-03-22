(Glenwood, MN)--Bail has been set at $1 million for the suspect in connection to the kidnapping case in Pope County which sparked an Amber Alert last week.
Victor Ramirez Alvarez, 22, of Big Lake, appeared in District Court on Monday on felony charges of kidnapping and depriving custodial and parental rights.
He is accused of abducting a 2-year-old boy from a home in Pope County as members of the boy's family were asleep.
The child, Robert Ramirez, and the suspect were reportedly found hiding in a garage near Paynesville. A 911 call reportedly lead authorities to the location of where they were hiding.
Authorities say that Alvarez was arrested following a brief struggle.