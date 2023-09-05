(Undated)--Officials are reminding everyone to watch out for children off to school and back home as the school year kicks-off around the state and here in District 206 and other districts around the area.
Officials remind you also to watch out for school buses, and to stay back at least 20 feet from a school bus that is displaying red flashing lights and an extended stop-arm. Those who don't face a fine of up to $500 and possible criminal charges.
Thousands of Minnesota children ride the bus to school each day, and that means more than 10,000 school buses could be on our roads at any given time throughout the day.