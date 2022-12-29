(Minneapolis, MN)--Authorities in Minneapolis reportedly rescued a baby who was suffering from hypothermia that they found abandoned in a car. According to the report, police were called to a residential area in south Minneapolis on Tuesday morning where they found the car.
A baby boy was in the car alone, but alive. Authorities say he was not in a car seat and was not dressed for the cold. Emergency responders took the crying baby to the Hennepin County Medical Center to be treated for hypothermia. His condition is reportedly not life-threatening. Authorities say the car left Alexandria and was found in Minneapolis.
Authorities say the baby is now in protective custody and the mother is facing charges.
As we learn more details we will keep up-to-date.