(Alexandria, MN)--Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.74/gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are 11.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 63.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota was priced at $3.00 a gallon as of Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.73 per gallon. Locally, in Alexandria and Glenwood the average price is $3.59 per gallon, while in Sauk Centre it is at $3.79 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86 per gallon. The national average is up 20.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 56.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports across the country.