(Brooklyn Park, MN)--Authorities are warning people to be safe around fireworks after an 18-year-old man reportedly has died from fireworks-related injuries.
The incident reportedly took place early Monday at a park in Brooklyn Park. Police received a call that a firework had exploded in someone’s face.
On the scene, authorities found the man with severe wounds to his hands and face.
Police say a friend was performing CPR when they arrived on the scene. The man was taken to North Memorial Hospital in Robinsdale where he was pronounced dead.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says that more than 60 percent of fireworks-related injuries treated in emergency rooms happen in the month of July just before and after the Fourth of July.