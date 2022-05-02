(Brainerd, MN)--The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the person who died in a home north of Brainerd.
According to the report, authorities responded to a welfare check on Smith Road north of Brainerd. When deputies arrived on the scene, they located an adult female dead inside of the home. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Lynnie Ann Loucks.
The suspect, 53-year-old Michael Lowell Munger has been arraigned on charges of 2nd Degree Murder. He is currently being held in the Crow Wing County Jail.
Both the victim and the suspect were reportedly residing together at the home.