(Todd County, MN)--Authorities in Todd County are investigating after they believe a grass fire was intentionally set. According to the report, the Todd County Sheriff's Office received multiple calls of a grass/swamp fire Sunday evening just east of Staples on the Todd Line Road. They say that due to the fire conditions and high winds, the fire had the potential to spread rapidly.
The Staples Fire Department, the Motley Fire Department, and the Minnesota DNR Forestry Division all responded.
Officials are asking anyone who was in that area at the time of the fire and saw something suspicious to call the Todd County Sheriff’s Office at 320-732-2157.