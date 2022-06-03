(Waite Park, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota are investigating a fatal car fire. First responders were called to a car fire in the 1500 block of County Road Six in Waite Park. The car was reportedly fully engulfed in flames when authorities arrived.
Once the flames were put out, a body was found inside the vehicle. The body has now been identified, but the name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.
The investigation by the Waite Park Police Department is being assisted by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.