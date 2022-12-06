(Renville County, MN)--The Renville County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a person whose body was found in a burned-out car. According to the report, on Sunday afternoon the sheriff's office received a report of a burned-up vehicle in a drainage ditch in the 81,000 block of 370th Street about one mile west of Bird Island. Law enforcement located a vehicle that had been fully consumed by fire. Inside they discovered suspected human remains.
The remains will be sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for positive identification and determination of the exact cause and manner of death.