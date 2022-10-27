(Undated)--Kids in costumes will be out in full force Monday and Minnesota State Patrol Lieutenant Gordon Shank is encouraging parents to make sure the little ghouls and goblins are wearing reflective material. And he's urging drivers to "make sure you're aware that it's going to be a busy weekend with kids trick-or- treating that are going house to house expect that sometimes kids may dart out on the roadway--so just be prepared."
Lt. Shank is especially asking that parents of teenagers who may be driving for their first Halloween slow down and put away the distractions.