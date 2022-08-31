Authorities asking for help locating James Napoli of Zimmerman

(Courtesy: St. Louis County Sheriff's Office)

(Chisholm, MN)--The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has gone missing. Seventy-two-year-old James Napoli of Zimmerman was last seen about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at his cabin in Side Lake, north of Chisholm. His family expected him to return home the next day, but he never arrived. Napoli is described as a white male, five-foot-nine, and 195 pounds. He drives a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline pickup with Minnesota license plate GEB-389. If you have information on Napoli’s whereabouts, please contact the St. Louis County sheriff’s department.

Tags