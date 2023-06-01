(St. Cloud, MN) -- Law enforcement and emergency crews are searching for a missing kayaker in central Minnesota. Late Wednesday afternoon, a 911 caller reported an overturned kayak on the Mississippi River in St. Cloud, and the person who had been in the kayak was not found. The man's identity has not been released, but he is described as white with short black hair, a reddish beard, and wearing an American flag t-shirt. Authorities have not yet located the man, who was reportedly attempting to kayak from Sartell to St. Cloud.
Authorities are looking for a missing kayaker in central Minnesota
- Mark Anthony
-
- Updated
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Thunderstorms possible later this afternoon and evening, heavy rain is possible
- Much-needed rain headed our way for much of this week
- No GPS required as demand continues for folded, paper Wisconsin map
- U.S. DOJ sues northern Wisconsin town over road dispute with Lac du Flambeau tribe
- Teen is injured in ATV accident on Cherry Point Road SW in Douglas County
- Sgt. Jesse Grabow has another "Ask a Trooper" dealing with summer travel
- MnDOT reopens I-94 right lane near Alexandria after being shutdown
- Man is injured after hitting a horse with his vehicle near Kensington
- Man from Villard is critically injured in crash in Glenwood Township
- Man is charged for allegedly raping a woman in central Minnesota