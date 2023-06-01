St. Cloud police looking for missing kayaker on the Mississippi River

(St. Cloud, MN) -- Law enforcement and emergency crews are searching for a missing kayaker in central Minnesota. Late Wednesday afternoon, a 911 caller reported an overturned kayak on the Mississippi River in St. Cloud, and the person who had been in the kayak was not found. The man's identity has not been released, but he is described as white with short black hair, a reddish beard, and wearing an American flag t-shirt. Authorities have not yet located the man, who was reportedly attempting to kayak from Sartell to St. Cloud.

