Madeline Kingsbury has been missing since March 31st

(Madeline Kingsbury picture courtesy: Minnesota BCA).

(Winona, MN)--The family of a missing woman from southeastern Minnesota is offering 50-thousand-dollars for information on her whereabouts.  Madeline Kingsbury was last seen on Friday, March 31st, after dropping off her kids at a daycare in Winona.  Police say her disappearance is considered "involuntary" and they're concerned for her safety.  Residents in Norway Township, Preble Township, northern Newburg Township, eastern Holt Township, and eastern Amherst Township are urged to check their security cameras and keep an eye out for anything suspicious.

