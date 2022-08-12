(St. Paul, MN)--A west central Minnesota attorney has pleaded guilty to fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets. According to court documents, on November Third, 2015, Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a bankruptcy petition for his client James Rothers. Prior to filing the petition, Anderson created fake liabilities to create the appearance that Rothers was insolvent, when in fact, Rothers could have paid all his creditors. The 63-year-old Anderson pleaded guilty this week and agreed to be disbarred. A sentencing hearing has not been set.
Attorney from west central Minnesota pleads guilty to concealing bankruptcy
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Heavy rain falls across Minnesota over the weekend, We Fest impacted by storms
- Two-year-old is injured in crash in Douglas County
- Three people die Thursday in crash in west central Minnesota
- U of M doctor says pandemic is taking its toll on people
- Crash survivors work to recover after accident
- Alexandria's Hannah Boraas Continues Memorable Year, Topping Field In Resorters Women's Division
- Two people injured in crash in Otter Tail County
- School board race numbers are in from Tuesday's Primary election
- Sheriff Troy Wolbersen and members of the Sheriff's Posse honor one of their own
- Alexandria Education Foundation and Athletic Foundation name new executive director