Attorney from west central Minnesota pleads guilty to concealing bankruptcy

(St. Paul, MN)--A west central Minnesota attorney has pleaded guilty to fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets. According to court documents, on November Third, 2015, Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a bankruptcy petition for his client James Rothers. Prior to filing the petition, Anderson created fake liabilities to create the appearance that Rothers was insolvent, when in fact, Rothers could have paid all his creditors. The 63-year-old Anderson pleaded guilty this week and agreed to be disbarred. A sentencing hearing has not been set.

