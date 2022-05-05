(Alexandria, MN)--Students throughout the state will receive their college diplomas in the coming days and weeks. Here locally, Alexandria Technical and Community College will have commencement on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
Officials say the ceremony will begin at 1:00 pm and will honor graduates of Fall 2021, Spring 2022, and Summer 2022. The event will also be livestreamed for those who are not able to attend in person.
St. Cloud State University will graduate more than a thousand students this Friday, May 6, 2022. Almost 1300 students will reportedly graduate at one of six ceremonies throughout the day.
St. John’s University will graduate 351 students and 22 School of Theology and Seminary students this Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
NDSU will have graduation exercises on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at The Fargodome at 10:00 a.m. & 2:00 p.m.
In addition, the University of Minnesota—Morris will graduate students on Saturday, May 14.
And finally, Minnesota State University Moorhead will have graduation exercises on Friday, May 13, 2022.