(Alexandria, MN)--Alexandria Technical & Community College is holding an open house event to mark the launch of their new Kubota Tech partnership. The open house will be on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The new Kubota Tech partnership provides students with a pathway to earn industry-recognized certifications focused on the repair and service of Kubota equipment, giving them the knowledge and skills for employment as a diesel technician in the off-road diesel industry. Kubota and Alexandria Technical & Community College faculty will be on hand to share information about the partnership, answer questions and provide tours of the facility.
“Through the Kubota Tech program, students have the opportunity to learn an in-demand technical trade, receive hands-on training, earn industry-recognized certifications and develop highly marketable skills that will help set themselves apart in an increasingly competitive workforce,” said Jeff Wagley, manager of educational partnerships for Kubota Tractor Corporation.
“Partnering with Kubota Tech will give Alexandria Technical & Community College students yet another competitive advantage for career preparation and advancement,” said Michael Seymour, president of Alexandria College. “We have a longstanding tradition of strong partnerships with local, regional, national and global businesses like Kubota that benefit our students’ likelihood of employment, which has had a positive impact on our 98 percent related job placement rate for graduates.”
The open house will include a dealer presentation. There will also be facility tours from 12:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at ATCC.
About Alexandria Technical & Community College
Alexandria Technical & Community College is the No. 1 ranked community college in Minnesota for the third year and No. 3 in the nation by WalletHub for 2022-2023. In addition to high-quality technical and academic programs, Alexandria College offers a unique blend of academics, student life, Legends Athletics and outdoors to its more than 3,500 students. The college has a long-standing tradition of excellence in the heart of lake country with nearby access to more than 350 lakes. For more information, visit alextech.edu.