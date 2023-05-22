(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Technical & Community College Foundation held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, May 19 to celebrate the start of Foundation Hall II. The housing will be located at 15th Ave. E & Jefferson St. (just north of the Alexandria College campus) in Alexandria, MN.
The new four-story, 60,000-square-foot student housing building for Alexandria Technical & Community College is planned to open fall 2024.
The Alexandria Technical & Community College Foundation currently has 149 beds available for students at Foundation Hall, on 17th Ave near campus. The housing unit has had 100% occupancy since it opened in 2011, and nearly 100 students are currently on waiting lists for the 2023-24 academic year.
This new student housing building will provide safe, conveniently located housing to 150 additional students, and is expected to ease the burden on the local rental market by freeing up apartments that may otherwise be rented by students.