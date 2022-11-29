Ice breaks loose on lake in Beltrami County, 200 people rescued

(Courtesy: Beltrami County Sheriff's Office)

(Beltrami County, MN) --Officials in northern Minnesota say around 200 fishermen are safe after a chunk of ice broke loose from the shore of a Minnesota lake yesterday. (Monday) The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says the fishers were stranded 30 yards from the shore of Upper Red Lake. A temporary bridge was deployed to rescue the fishers. Multiple rescue agencies assisted with the evacuation.

