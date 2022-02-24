Tiffany Kobbermann

(Courtesy:  MAITC Foundation)

St. Paul, MN: Tiffany Kobbermann, a Family and Consumer Science teacher at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood, MN, has received the Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom (MAITC) 2022 Teacher of the Year award.

In her application, Kobbermann shared that "all of my lessons are agriculturally based. I believe that students need a well-rounded perspective of agriculture. My hope is that my students will share the positive things they learn with their friends and families and the circle of learning will continue to grow."

Kobbermann will receive a $500 stipend and up to $1,500 in expenses to attend the 2022 National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference in Saratoga Springs, New York in June.

The MAITC Foundation also announced 10 recipients of its 2022 Agricultural Literacy Grants, designed to support educational efforts around ag literacy from kindergarten to high school across the state.

The grants of up to $500 each will help support agricultural literacy efforts that involve hands-on activities with bees, chickens, dairy, hydroponics, and more.

MAITC’s mission is to increase agricultural literacy through K-12 education. For more information about the Outstanding Teacher Award and Ag Literacy Grants, visit the MAITC website.

2022 Ag Literacy Grants

Grantee School and City

Teacher

Project Title

Discovery Woods School, Brainerd

Heidi Auel

Ready to Grow

South Junior High School, Saint Cloud

Jayne Bautch

Farm Camp “Field Day” Tour

 Dover-Eyota, Eyota

Katie Brown

The Hands-On Animal Science Experiment

West Central Area High School, Barrett

Eric Sawatzke

Hydroponic Middle School

Freshwater Education District, Wadena

Josh Hendrickx

Apiary

St. Francis Catholic School, Brainerd

Carrie Allord

Integrated Ag in the Classroom

Montgomery Elementary, Montgomery

Dani Frederickson

Kindergarten Dairy Farm Field Trip

Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Zumbrota

Mae James

Where Food Comes From

Winona County 4-H, Winona

Kim Stehr

Exploring Ag with 4-H Afterschool

La Crescent High School, La Crescent

Kristi Traxler

Raising Chickens at School

