(Alexandria, MN)--It was a hot summer day on Tuesday, and Minnesotans tried hard to find a way to cool-off from the heat and humidity.

On Tuesday, Canby hit 103 degrees at 4 p.m. In addition, Marshall climbed to 101, while Appleton and Madison all soared to 100 degrees. Morris and Glenwood both saw highs of 97.

Azia Ludwig and family members cool-off at Lake Le Homme Dieu Beach in Alexandria on Tuesday.  Azia and her children splashed in the water to stay cool.  Alexandria saw a high of 95 degrees with a heat index of 105 degrees.  

In addition, Alexandria saw a high of 95 and a heat index of 105.  This tied the record of 95 set in 1948.  Many headed to the beach to cool-off with the family to deal with the heat.

Slightly cooler weather will arrive for Thursday before we return to more seasonal temperatures for the weekend.  

