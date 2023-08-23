(Alexandria, MN)--It was a hot summer day on Tuesday, and Minnesotans tried hard to find a way to cool-off from the heat and humidity.
On Tuesday, Canby hit 103 degrees at 4 p.m. In addition, Marshall climbed to 101, while Appleton and Madison all soared to 100 degrees. Morris and Glenwood both saw highs of 97.
In addition, Alexandria saw a high of 95 and a heat index of 105. This tied the record of 95 set in 1948. Many headed to the beach to cool-off with the family to deal with the heat.
Slightly cooler weather will arrive for Thursday before we return to more seasonal temperatures for the weekend.