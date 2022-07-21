(Barrett, MN)--Area residents of the City of Barrett met on Wednesday, July 20th at the Barrett Community Center to discuss the future of the historic Lakeside Pavilion.
Residents of the community voiced their support and opposition about updating the facility which has come under disarray. The city council says that the roof needs repair as does the floor and other parts of the facility.
Former Mayor Terry Burns said that the Lakeside Pavilion is one of only two such pavilions left in the state of Minnesota.
City leaders and residents talked about setting up a committee to work on fundraising to repair the facility and to not just rely on a tax levy to support the upgrades.