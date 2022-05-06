(Parkers Prairie, MN)--On May 3rd 2022, Zachary Wittmer, 32, of Parkers Prairie, was arrested for 1st degree criminal sexual conduct involving a male juvenile over a number of years.
According to the report the alleged abuse started when the victim was 14-years-old and continued until he was 16-years-old. Wittmer was an adult and 9 1/2 years older than the victim at the time the sexual abuse occurred. It is alleged the sexual encounters occurred in Douglas County and other locations within Minnesota and one incident that occurred in Wisconsin while the victim was traveling with Wittmer to events.
The victim, now an adult, reportedly came forward after reading an article in the Echo Press that Wittmer had recently pled guilty and was sentenced for 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct involving another male juvenile.
Wittmer has been charged in Douglas County District Court on two counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct, four counts of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct, and two counts of 4th degree criminal sexual conduct.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the matter and will continue to look for other victims that may have had similar encounters with Wittmer. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 320-762-8151.