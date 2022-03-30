(Perham, MN)--A rescue pup from Perham, MN, has won the Busch Bark Bracket. Officials say as the winning pup, Kira will be featured on over 40,000 cans of Busch Dog Brew sold nationwide when a new flavor is "releashed" in the fall.
Kira reportedly overcame a "ruff past to get to where she is today." At three weeks old, Kira was found in a ditch by local police officers who brought her to a local Humane Society.
Her family reportedly "fell in love and brought her home the very next day, and she is now living a happy life with her humans who call her a fun-loving goof."