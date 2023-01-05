(Undated)--The area is digging out from the winter storm that hit the Upper Midwest on Tuesday and Wednesday. South Dakota picked-up the most snow with many locations receiving over 20 inches of snow in the eastern part of the state.
In Minnesota, Slayton is reporting 14 inches of snow, Redwood Falls had over 10 inches, Willmar picked-up 9.5 inches, Brainerd and Pine River both are reporting 7 inches, and Alexandria is reporting 6 inches of snow from the two-day event.
Plow operators have been working 12-hour shifts to clear the roadways.