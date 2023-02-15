(Undated)--Do you have a farm that has been in the family for 100 or 150 years? Well, applications are now open for the Minnesota Farm Bureau’s Sesquicentennial Farm program and the Century Farm program.
To qualify for the Sesquicentennial program, a farm must be at least 150 years-old verified by land records. In addition, it must be continuously owned by the same family with at least 50 acres and currently involved in agricultural production.
Minnesota’s Sesquicentennial Farms will receive a certificate signed by the Governor, Agriculture Commissioner, and President of the Minnesota Farm Bureau, and a metal sign verifying the farm is at least 150 years old.
In addition, winners are welcome to visit the Farm Bureau booth at the Minnesota State Fair, view their application, and request a commemorative Sesquicentennial Farm Rosette.
Applications for either the Century or Sesquicentennial farms are available by going to their website at Farm Bureau.