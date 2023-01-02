(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alexandria, Morris, and Long Prairie from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible.
Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glenwood, Benson, St. Cloud, and Willmar from 3 a.m. Tuesday to 12 a.m. Tuesday night. Officials say 4 to 7 inches of snow is possible along with some ice making for travel very difficult at times.
For the latest on the roads call 511.
Including the cities of Glenwood, St Cloud, Sauk Rapids,
Elk River, Cambridge, Center City, Benson, Willmar, Litchfield,
Monticello, Blaine, Osceola, Rice Lake, and Hudson
1136 PM CST Sun Jan 1 2023
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO
MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation Monday night becoming heavy snow on
Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 30
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 3 AM Tuesday to midnight CST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls, Princeton, Mora, and Morris
1136 PM CST Sun Jan 1 2023
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected, becoming heavy late Tuesday morning and tapering off Tuesday evening. Total snow accumulations of 2 to
6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 25 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.