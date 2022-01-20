.WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 8 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST today. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 8 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
In addition, snow will move into the are for Friday into Friday night. Around one inch of snow is expected.
featured
Another Wind Chill Advisory for tonight
- Mark Anthony
-
- Updated
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Three people escape serious injuries in a crash Sunday near Brandon
- Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. for Alexandria, heavier snow to the south and east
- Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen announces retirement following this term, won't seek a sixth term in St. Paul
- Obituary- Gregg Tryggeseth, 56
- Alexandria receives 4.5 inches of snow from Friday's winter storm, 377 crashes reported statewide
- Obituary- Gary Dowdy, 57
- Winter storm watch in effect for parts of western Minnesota, Alexandria could see 3 to 5 inches of snow
- Suspected Car Thieves Arrested Saturday After I-394 Crash
- Judge Grants TRO To Keep Hospital From Removing Patient From Life Support
- Obituary- Linda Trousil, 58