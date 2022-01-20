Snow on Friday

(Courtesy: National Weather Service)

 
.WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY  TO 8 AM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind
  chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the second
  Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind
  chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
  Minnesota.

* WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST
  today. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this
  evening to 8 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

In addition, snow will move into the are for Friday into Friday night. Around one inch of snow is expected.

