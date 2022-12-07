(Undated)--As the area digs out from snow on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, another system could bring some additional snow to Minnesota. The National Weather Service says that snow, possibly mixed with some freezing rain, is expected to spread across southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin Thursday night. Officials say that accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are likely across southern MN, tapering off gradually to the north.
Across central and west central Minnesota, we should see only some light snow. However, if the track changes heavier amounts of snow will be possible.