(St. Stephen, MN)--Authorities in Stearns County are reporting another snowmobile crash with injuries. According to the report, a caller said there was a snowmobile crash with injuries about 4 miles northwest of St. Stephen. When deputies arrived, they found the female operator of a snowmobile 66-year-old Kaye Heins being taken to the roadway. Authorities say the crash took place when the snowmobile she was operating struck a large wooden gate post.
Heins was taken to the St Cloud Hospital for treatment of her injuries. Heins' group was part of a larger group of snowmobiles that were participating in a vintage snowmobile run that started in the City of St. Stephen.
The incident remains under investigation.