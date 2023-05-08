(St. Croix County, WI)--A deputy with the Saint Croix County Sheriff's Office in western Wisconsin has been fatally shot in the line of duty. Officials say 29-year-old deputy Kaitie Leising died after an exchange of gunfire just outside Glenwood City around 6:15 p.m. Saturday. Leising was reportedly investigating a vehicle in a ditch with a possible impaired driver when the suspect opened fire. She has been with the Saint Croix Sheriff's Office since 2022. She previously served with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office in South Dakota.
The death comes after Pope County Deputy Josh Owen was shot and killed last month after responding to a domestic disturbance call in Cyrus.