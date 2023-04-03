(Undated)--The National Weather Service says another strong winter storm is set to hit the region Tuesday morning into Wednesday night. Much of the area could see 3 to 7 inches of snow along with very strong winds gusting to 55 mph. We could experience blizzard-like conditions at times.
For the latest on the roads call 511.
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
331 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023
...COMPLEX PROLONGED WINTER STORM TO BRING MULTIPLE PRECIPITATION TYPES AND POSSIBLE BLIZZARD CONDITIONS ACROSS PORTIONS OF WESTERN AND CENTRAL MINNESOTA TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
.A complex storm system developing over the Rockies will shift east into the Central Plains Tuesday, then quickly move northeast into Minnesota Tuesday night and into Canada by Wednesday night. Precipitation will start as snow for much of the area Tuesday morning, transitioning to a wintry mix of freezing rain,
sleet, and snow Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. A transition back to snow showers will occur Wednesday. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are anticipated, with the highest amounts over far western Minnesota. In addition, strong winds will develop Tuesday and persist through Wednesday, potentially
resulting in blizzard conditions.
A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for portions of western and central Minnesota west of a line from Granite Falls to Willmar, St. Cloud, and Lake Mille Lacs. Stay tuned to the National Weather Service for the latest forecasts and updates on this complex winter storm.
MNZ041-042-047-031815-
/O.CON.KMPX.WS.A.0010.230404T1100Z-230406T0600Z/
Douglas-Todd-Stevens-
Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, and Morris
331 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.
Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Todd and Stevens Counties.
* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday through Wednesday evening commutes. Strong winds and heavy snow could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.