(Undated)--A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the area through Wednesday at 10 p.m. Officials say that hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. They remind you to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Slightly cooler weather will return by Thursday with highs in the mid 80s expected.
Heat Advisory
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
416 AM CDT Wed Aug 23 2023
MNZ041-047-048-232100-
/O.CON.KMPX.HT.Y.0007.000000T0000Z-230824T0300Z/
Douglas-Stevens-Pope-
Including the cities of Alexandria, Morris, and Glenwood
416 AM CDT Wed Aug 23 2023
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102 expected this afternoon.
* WHERE...Douglas, Stevens and Pope Counties.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days of excessive heat may lower one`s tolerance of it over time.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.