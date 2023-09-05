(Alexandria, MN)--Another day of record heat was found on Labor Day across Minnesota.
Alexandria hit a record high of 97 degrees at 5 p.m. on Monday. This broke the old record of 93 degrees dating back to 2007.
Appleton, Benson, Madison, and Montevideo all hit 102 degrees. Canby was 101, while Morris soared to 100 degrees. Other readings include Glenwood and Willmar both climbing to 99 degrees. Also, Sauk Centre was a warm 98 and Long Prairie at 97.
Cooler weather will move-in for much of this week with highs on Wednesday forecasted to reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.