(Alexandria, MN)--They will be lighting things up at the Andria Theatre in downtown Alexandria tonight. (June 9th)
There will be a lighting ceremony for its new marquee. The event will be held in front of the theater at 618 Broadway Street and will run from 8 to 10 p.m. Organizers say that Broadway Street will be closed off for the ceremony.
There will be popcorn, candy and root beer floats served. You can come out for a tour of the Andria Theatre. In addition, old marquee letters and T-shirts will also be for sale.
The lighting of the new marquee will take place at approximately 9:20 p.m.