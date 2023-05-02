(Kensington, MN)--The Kensington area is known for the Kensington Runestone that the Vikings reportedly brought with them, but the area is also known for its skiing and two "Viking brothers" were able to set a record by going skiing on May 1st of this year at Andes Tower Hills.
Paul Anderson, 89, and Vern Anderson, 81, put on their skis and went skiing one last time this season on Monday. Family member Tom Anderson, of Andes Tower Hills, says the lift was in action on Monday which is required for the record.
The skiing season got underway back on Oct. 18th making for 195 days of skiing this season at Andes.