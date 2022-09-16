(UNDATED) -- Now that there’s a tentative deal between freight rail lines and union workers, Amtrak is resuming all routes across Minnesota and the rest of the U-S. As of this morning, most service stops along Amtrak’s Empire Builder route in Minnesota have been restored. The latest information can be found at Amtrak-dot-com.
Amtrak services being restored In MN, rest of US
