(Alexandria, MN)-- On Monday, at the Alexandria Airport, a T-33 Training Plane from the Korean War era was transferred from the American Legion Post 87 to the City of Alexandria and the airport. Owen Miller of the American Legion explains…
The American Legion originally received the plane back on August 8, 1992.
Airport Manager Kreig Anderson formally received the plane from the American Legion in a ceremony on Monday afternoon at the airport. He thanked the American Legion for what they had done to bring the plane to the airport 30-years ago.